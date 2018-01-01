TCBY and Mrs. Fields
Frozen yogurt, cookies
Founded
1977
Franchising Since
1982 (36 Years)
Corporate Address
8001 Arista Pl., #600
Broomfield, CO 80021
CEO
Joyce Hrinya
Initial Investment ⓘ
$200,000 - $492,152
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$250,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$25,000 - $35,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
TCBY and Mrs. Fields has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
Franchise fee waived
Ongoing Support
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Classroom Training:
2 weeks
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
5