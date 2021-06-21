Teaberry Painting

Painting contracting
Find out what franchise is right for you
Take the Quiz
2021 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$105K - $151K
Units as of 2021
1 0.0% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview
Take our free franchise matching quiz

Company Overview

About Teaberry Painting

Industry
Home Improvement
Related Categories
Painting
Founded
2005
Leadership
Glen A. Morrison, President

Franchising Overview

Franchising Since
2020 (1 years)
# of employees at HQ
4
Where seeking

This company is seeking new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
1 (as of 2021)

Franchisor Information

Social
Facebook
Corporate Address
527 21st St., #89
Galveston, TX 77550
Corporate Address: Teaberry Painting

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Teaberry Painting franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$45,000
Initial Investment
$105,175 - $150,865
Net Worth Requirement
$400,000
Cash Requirement
$70,000
Veteran Incentives
20% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
5 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
8 hours
Classroom Training
40 hours
Additional Training
Individual instruction
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Meetings & Conventions
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
SEO
Website Development

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
3
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Teaberry Painting landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse more franchises that are similar to Teaberry Painting.

Pet Wants

Pet Wants

Natural pet-food stores/delivery
Ranked #490
Request Info
School of Rock

School of Rock

Music education
Ranked #215
Request Info
Ace Hardware

Ace Hardware

Hardware and home improvement stores
Ranked #23
Learn More
Mr. Appliance

Mr. Appliance

Residential and commercial appliance installation and repairs
Ranked #149
Learn More

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Chloe Arrojado

Chloe Arrojado

· 7 min read
Franchise of the day

Entrepreneur Franchise of the Day: Express Employment Professionals

Express Employment Professionals is a top-60 business in our Franchise 500 and perennially ranks as the No. 1 staffing franchise.

Franchise Crowdfunding

Do you want to invest in a virtual mobile telephone operator? You can enter Diri with 5,000 pesos

The brand announced the start of its first investment round through Play Business.

Entrepreneur en Español

Entrepreneur en Español

· 3 min read
Franchise of the day

Entrepreneur Franchise of the Day: Footprints Floors

Footprints Floors ranked 23rd among all home-improvement franchises on the Entrepreneur Franchise 500.

Franchise of the day

Entrepreneur Franchise of the Day: Dog Guard

If you have experience in sales and a passion for working with both people and pets, Dog Guard might be the perfect opportunity for you.

Franchises

Frantastic Collaboration: How Franchisors and Franchisee Associations Can Partner for Brand Greatness

Though often seen as adversaries, many franchise companies and franchisee associations have formed fruitful partnerships that make their brands stronger. Here's how they do it.

Scott Greenberg

Scott Greenberg

· 12 min read
See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise by Entrepreneur Media. Our franchise listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise. That should include reviewing the franchisor's legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees.
Updated: February 8th, 2021
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing