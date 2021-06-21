Teaberry PaintingPainting contracting
Company Overview
About Teaberry Painting
- Industry
- Home Improvement
- Related Categories
- Painting
- Founded
- 2005
- Leadership
- Glen A. Morrison, President
Franchising Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2020 (1 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 4
- Where seeking
-
This company is seeking new franchisees throughout the US.
- # of Units
- 1 (as of 2021)
Franchisor Information
- Social
- Corporate Address
-
527 21st St., #89
Galveston, TX 77550
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Teaberry Painting franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $45,000
- Initial Investment
- $105,175 - $150,865
- Net Worth Requirement
- $400,000
- Cash Requirement
- $70,000
- Veteran Incentives
- 20% off franchise fee
- Royalty Fee
- 5%
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 2%
- Term of Agreement
- 5 years
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 8 hours
- Classroom Training
- 40 hours
- Additional Training
- Individual instruction
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsMeetings & ConventionsOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresField OperationsFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesRegional AdvertisingSEOWebsite Development
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- Yes
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
- # of employees required to run
- 3
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
