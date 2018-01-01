TEAM Franchise Corp.
Professional networking events and referral groups
Founded
2002
Franchising Since
2011 (7 Years)
Corporate Address
5901 Old Wheeler Rd.
La Verne, CA 91750
CEO
Kelli Holmes
Parent Company
TEAM Referral Network
Initial Investment ⓘ
$45,549 - $62,868
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$50,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$40,000 - $40,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
10%
Ad Royalty Fee
3%
TEAM Franchise Corp. offers in-house financing to cover the following: equipment, inventory
TEAM Franchise Corp. has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
17 hours
Classroom Training:
23 hours
Number of Employees Required to Run:
1