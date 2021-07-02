Find out what franchise is right for you
Take the Quiz
2021 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$218K - $456K
Units as of 2021
611 4.5% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview
Take our free franchise matching quiz

Company Overview

About Tire Pros

Industry
Automotive
Related Categories
Wheels & Tires, Automotive Repair & Maintenance Services
Founded
1988
Parent Company
American Tire Distributors
Leadership
Stuart Schuette, President/CEO

Franchising Overview

Franchising Since
1988 (33 years)
# of employees at HQ
500
# of Units
611 (as of 2021)

Franchisor Information

Social
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram
Corporate Address
12200 Herbert Wayne Ct.
Huntersville, NC 28078
Corporate Address: Tire Pros

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Tire Pros franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$7,000
Initial Investment
$218,000 - $456,000
Royalty Fee
$695/mo.
Ad Royalty Fee
$350/mo.
Term of Agreement
5 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
Tire Pros offers in-house financing to cover the following: inventory

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
36 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Online Support
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
12
Are exclusive territories available?
No

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Tire Pros landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse more franchises that are similar to Tire Pros.

Midas

Midas

Auto repair and maintenance
Ranked #111
Learn More
Grease Monkey

Grease Monkey

Oil changes, preventive maintenance, brakes, light repairs
Ranked #167
Learn More
Club Z! In-Home Tutoring Services

Club Z! In-Home Tutoring Services

In-home tutoring
Ranked #495
Request Info
Kaeser & Blair

Kaeser & Blair

Promotional products
Request Info

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Emily Rella

Emily Rella

Starting a Business

What Kind of Business Should You Start?

Ask yourself these key questions to figure out the right business for you.

Ruth Agbaji

Ruth Agbaji

Franchise of the day

Entrepreneur Franchise of the Day: Anytime Fitness

Anytime Fitness finished in the top 50 of the Entrepreneur Franchise 500 and top three among fitness franchises.

Franchises

These "French Tacos" Were a Sensation In Europe, But Flopped in the U.S. What Went Wrong?

The French franchise O'Tacos is rapidly expanding across Europe, but failed to find its footing with its first outpost in the U.S. What should its fellow foreign companies know about coming to the U.S.? And how can American partners profit from their unique ideas?

Franchises

For a College Project, He Envisioned a Seafood Boil Business. Then He Graduated and Turned It Into a Franchise.

After inaugurating its franchise program in a challenging year, Outer Banks Boil Company is eyeing future success.

Franchisees

The Time Is Now to Become A Franchisee Under Historically Good Terms

It is finally a tenant's market, and prospective franchisees are making unusually good deals this year -- but it won't last forever.

Dan Rowe

Dan Rowe

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise by Entrepreneur Media. Our franchise listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise. That should include reviewing the franchisor's legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees.
Updated: February 8th, 2021
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing