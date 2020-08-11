Tommy's Express
About
Founded

1969

Franchising Since

2016 (4 Years)

Corporate Address

240 E. 8th Ave.
Holland, MI 49423

Leadership

Alex Lemmen, CEO

Parent Company

Tommy's Express LLC

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$4,177,172 - $5,974,249

Net-worth Requirement

$2,000,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$1,000,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$50,000 - $50,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

4%

Ad Royalty Fee

1%

Financing Options

Tommy's Express has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory

Veteran Incentives

25% off first-unit franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Purchasing Co-ops

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Ad Templates

National Media

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

Loyalty program/app

On-The-Job Training:

80 hours

Classroom Training:

80 hours

Additional Training:

Weekly and monthly training

Number of Employees Required to Run:

12

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $4,177,172 High - $5,974,249
Units
+166.7%+10 UNITS (1 Year) +1,500.0%+15 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units worldwide.

