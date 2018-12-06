Tommy's Express LLC
Car washes
Founded
1969
Franchising Since
2016 (2 Years)
Corporate Address
240 E. 8th Ave.
Holland, MI 49423
CEO
Ryan Essenburg
Initial Investment ⓘ
$2,318,927 - $4,817,217
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$750,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$40,000 - $40,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
4%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Tommy's Express LLC has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Veteran Incentives
25% off first-unit franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
80 hours
Classroom Training:
80 hours