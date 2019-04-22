Tony Roma’s was founded in 1972 when chef David Smith and Tony Roma experimented with Smith’s secret barbecue sauce in a little restaurant called Tony Roma’s in North Miami, Florida. A hit with customers, the barbecue taste is now the trademark of the more than 225 Tony Roma’s locations across the world.

Franchising since 1979, Romacorp Inc. offers franchises for the traditional Tony Roma’s restaurants as well as a more casual concept called Tony Roma’s Rib Grills. The company is based in Dallas.