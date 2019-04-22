1972
1979 (40 Years)
11315 Corporate Blvd., #100
Orlando, FL 33027
Brad Schear
Romacorp
$2,132,500 - $3,530,000
$3,000,000
$1,000,000
$40,000 - $40,000
4%
0.5%
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Email marketing
472 hours
21 hours
60
Franchising since 1979, Romacorp Inc. offers franchises for the traditional Tony Roma’s restaurants as well as a more casual concept called Tony Roma’s Rib Grills. The company is based in Dallas.