Tony Roma's
Ribs, steak, seafood

Tony Roma's
Ribs, steak, seafood

About
Founded

1972

Franchising Since

1979 (40 Years)

Corporate Address

11315 Corporate Blvd., #100
Orlando, FL 33027

CEO

Brad Schear

Parent Company

Romacorp

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$2,132,500 - $3,530,000

Net-worth Requirement

$3,000,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$1,000,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$40,000 - $40,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

4%

Ad Royalty Fee

0.5%

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Grand Opening

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Email marketing

On-The-Job Training:

472 hours

Classroom Training:

21 hours

Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:

60

Bio
Tony Roma’s was founded in 1972 when chef David Smith and Tony Roma experimented with Smith’s secret barbecue sauce in a little restaurant called Tony Roma’s in North Miami, Florida. A hit with customers, the barbecue taste is now the trademark of the more than 225 Tony Roma’s locations across the world.

Franchising since 1979, Romacorp Inc. offers franchises for the traditional Tony Roma’s restaurants as well as a more casual concept called Tony Roma’s Rib Grills. The company is based in Dallas.

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $2,132,500 High - $3,530,000
Units

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units worldwide.
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

Related Franchises

See More

Bar-B-Cutie SmokeHouse

Franchise Articles

This Franchise Offers an In-Demand Service and 'Recession-Resistant' Security

This Franchise Offers an In-Demand Service and 'Recession-Resistant' Security

At uBreakiFix, customer service is as important as device repair.
Entrepreneur Partner Studio Staff | 2 min read
On a Growth Tear, This Franchise Is Adding Franchisees in 'All the Right Places'

On a Growth Tear, This Franchise Is Adding Franchisees in 'All the Right Places'

PuroClean is expanding fast and looking for franchise owners to lead teams to success.
Entrepreneur Partner Studio Staff | 1 min read
Engen Franchisee, Mzwayi Ndwandwe's Service Station Success

Engen Franchisee, Mzwayi Ndwandwe's Service Station Success

Owning a petrol station is a dream for many South African entrepreneurs. Local Engen franchisee Mzwayi Ndwandwe discusses how he's building a business that matters in his community.
3 min read
How to Find Your Passion (If Your Passion Isn't Your Product!)

How to Find Your Passion (If Your Passion Isn't Your Product!)

Jonathan Barnett launched Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning as a way to support his true passions in life. But he found that supporting his employees is his greatest achievement.
Hayden Field | 4 min read
Why This Entrepreneur Went from Independent Business Owner to Franchisee

Why This Entrepreneur Went from Independent Business Owner to Franchisee

By joining FastSigns, Nikki Taheri found a new world of support.
Hayden Field | 4 min read

Disclaimer

The Franchise 500 is not intended to endorse, advertise, or recommend any particular franchise. It is solely a research tool you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing money in a franchise.
Updated: September 12th, 2019
Reprints & Licensing Update Your Listing Submit New Listing