Total Reporting
Employment screening
Founded
2004
Franchising Since
2015 (3 Years)
Corporate Address
448 E. Winchester St., #450
Salt Lake City, UT 84107
CEO
Rob Brunt
Initial Investment ⓘ
$25,800 - $37,800
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$20,000 - $20,000
Total Reporting has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, equipment
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
16-20 hours
Classroom Training:
16-20 hours