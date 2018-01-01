Total Woman Gym + Spa
Fitness and spa services for women
Founded
1965
Franchising Since
2013 (5 Years)
Corporate Address
4530 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd., #200
Westlake Village, CA 91362
CEO
Gene LaMott
Initial Investment ⓘ
$860,500 - $1,483,500
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$1,000,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$450,000 - $600,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$30,000 - $30,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Total Woman Gym + Spa has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment
Ongoing Support
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
On-The-Job Training:
1 week
Classroom Training:
1 week
Additional Training:
At company-owned location
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
10 - 20