Tough Mudder Bootcamp
High intensity interval training studios
Founded
2017
Franchising Since
2017 (1 Years)
Corporate Address
15 MetroTech Center, 7th Fl.
Brooklyn, NY 11201
CEO
Will Dean
Initial Investment ⓘ
$297,000 - $521,350
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$400,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$125,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$24,000 - $40,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Tough Mudder Bootcamp has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
24 hours
Classroom Training:
24 hours