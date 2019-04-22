Transition Squad Auction House
Consignment auction houses
Transition Squad Auction House
Consignment auction houses

About
Founded

2011

Franchising Since

2019 (0 Years)

Corporate Address

5004 E. Fowler Ave., #C503
Tampa, FL 33617

Parent Company

Transition Squad Inc.

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$48,700 - $122,000

Net-worth Requirement

$100,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$50,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$25,000 - $25,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

5%

Ad Royalty Fee

$12/day

Financing Options

Transition Squad Auction House has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory

Veteran Incentives

15% off franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Purchasing Co-ops

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Ad Templates

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

Loyalty program/app

Classroom Training:

38 hours

Additional Training:

Video and online training

Number of Employees Required to Run:

3

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $48,700 High - $122,000
Units
+100.0%+0 UNITS (1 Year) +100.0%+0 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S. and in the following regions/states: Canada
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

