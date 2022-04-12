The Trough Sandwich Kitchen

Sandwiches and breakfast
Find out what franchise is right for you
Take the Quiz
2022 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$155K - $421K
Units as of 2022
1 0.0% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview
Take our free franchise matching quiz

Company Overview

About The Trough Sandwich Kitchen

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Sandwiches, Food: Quick Service, Sandwiches, Breakfast/Brunch Restaurants
Founded
2013
Leadership
Anthony Monaco, CEO

Franchising Overview

Franchising Since
2022 (0 years)
# of employees at HQ
10
Where seeking

This company is seeking new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is seeking new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
1 (as of 2022)

Franchisor Information

Corporate Address
1011 S. Linwood Ave.
Santa Ana, CA 92705
Corporate Address: The Trough Sandwich Kitchen

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a The Trough Sandwich Kitchen franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$25,000
Initial Investment
$154,500 - $421,000
Net Worth Requirement
$25,000
Cash Requirement
$25,000
Royalty Fee
5.5%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
The Trough Sandwich Kitchen has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
80
Classroom Training
10
Ongoing Support
Grand Opening
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Social Media

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where The Trough Sandwich Kitchen landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse more franchises that are similar to The Trough Sandwich Kitchen.

Moe's Southwest Grill

Mexican food
Ranked #268
Request Info

Eggs Up Grill

Breakfast, brunch, and lunch restaurants
Ranked #495
Learn More

Firehouse Subs

Subs
Ranked #58
Request Info

Another Broken Egg Cafe

Breakfast, brunch, and lunch cafes
Learn More

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

4 Strategies to Diversify Your Franchise Portfolio

Now, more than ever, it's important to broaden your business portfolio and plan for the future.

Dan Rowe

Dan Rowe

News and trends

Baskin-Robbins Is Dropping 3 New Flavors and a Line of Ice-Cream-Themed Merch

From new flavors to a full line of limited-edition merch – the iconic American staple is encouraging customers to celebrate all that is sweet.

Franchises

Meet 6 of the Top New And Emerging Franchises

Here's how some of the hottest new franchise concepts got their start.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise 500

Entrepreneur Features Emerging Brands

New series profiles the best up-and-coming franchise concepts.

Jeff Cheatham

Jeff Cheatham

Franchises

These People Signed Up to Be a Brand's First-Ever Franchisee. How Did That Go?

Being a brand's test case requires a leap of faith. Here's why some entrepreneurs are willing, and even standing in line, to go first.

Kim Kavin

Kim Kavin

Franchise 500

So You Want to Open a Restaurant?

How franchising can make your restauranteur dream a reality.

Jeff Cheatham

Jeff Cheatham

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise by Entrepreneur Media. Our franchise listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise. That should include reviewing the franchisor's legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees.
Updated: February 8th, 2021
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing