Tru Bowl Superfood Bar
Acai bowls, juices, healthful food
About
Founded

2011

Franchising Since

2019 (0 Years)

Corporate Address

5565 Greenleaf Ave.
Whittier, CA 90601

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$132,650 - $186,200

Net-worth Requirement

$29,500

Liquid Cash Requirement

$29,500

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$29,500 - $29,500

Ongoing Royalty Fee

5%

Financing Options

Tru Bowl Superfood Bar has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Grand Opening

Site Selection

Marketing Support

Social media

On-The-Job Training:

70 hours

Classroom Training:

10 hours

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $132,650 High - $186,200
Units
+100.0%+0 UNITS (1 Year) +100.0%+0 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units worldwide.
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

Disclaimer

The Franchise 500 is not intended to endorse, advertise, or recommend any particular franchise. It is solely a research tool you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing money in a franchise.
Updated: June 4th, 2019
