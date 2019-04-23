True Rest Float Spa
#205 Franchise 500| Floatation therapy

True Rest Float Spa
Floatation therapy
|

About
Founded

2009

Franchising Since

2014 (6 Years)

Corporate Address

1001 B Ave., #103
Coronado, CA 92118

CEO

James Rowe

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$359,887 - $778,812

Liquid Cash Requirement

$200,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$39,950 - $39,950

Ongoing Royalty Fee

6%

Ad Royalty Fee

2%

Financing Options

True Rest Float Spa has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Veteran Incentives

10% off franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

National Media

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

Loyalty program/app

On-The-Job Training:

48 hours

Classroom Training:

24 hours

Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:

3

True Rest Float Spa is ranked #205 in the Franchise 500!
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $359,887 High - $778,812
Units
+30.8%+8 UNITS (1 Year) +240.0%+24 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units worldwide.
Disclaimer

The Franchise 500 is not intended to endorse, advertise, or recommend any particular franchise. It is solely a research tool you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing money in a franchise.
Updated: June 4th, 2020
