TRYP by Wyndham
Hotels
Founded
1975
Franchising Since
2011 (7 Years)
Corporate Address
22 Sylvan Wy.
Parsippany, NJ 07054
CEO
Geoff Ballotti
Parent Company
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts
Ticker Symbol
Initial Investment ⓘ
$789,128 - $23,614,755
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$35,000 - $35,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
4%
TRYP by Wyndham offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, inventory
TRYP by Wyndham has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
3-4 days
Classroom Training:
4 days