UFood Grill
Healthful food
Founded
1999
Franchising Since
2004 (14 Years)
Corporate Address
22 A St.
Burlington, NY 01803
CEO
Salvatore Rincione
Initial Investment ⓘ
$418,000 - $598,500
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$350,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$200,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$35,000 - $35,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
UFood Grill has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
50% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
On-The-Job Training:
14-21 days
Classroom Training:
7 days