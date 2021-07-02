Ultimate Team ProductsEvent-based photography product sales
- 2021 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$37K - $76K
- Units as of 2020
-
3 200.0% over 3 years
Company Overview
About Ultimate Team Products
- Industry
- Services (Other)
- Related Categories
- Photography & Video Services, Miscellaneous Services
- Founded
- 2013
- Parent Company
- UTP Franchising
- Leadership
- Chad Scott, Owner/CEO
Franchising Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2021 (0 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 15
- # of Units
- 3 (as of 2020)
Franchisor Information
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Ultimate Team Products franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $25,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $37,375 - $76,325
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $100,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $30,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 27.5-44 hours
- Classroom Training
- 5.5 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Meetings & ConventionsGrand OpeningOnline SupportField OperationsProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Social MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- Yes
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- Yes
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 2-3
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Ultimate Team Products landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Related Franchises
Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse more franchises that are similar to Ultimate Team Products.