The Ultimate Barber
Barbershops

The Ultimate Barber
Barbershops

About
Founded

2016

Franchising Since

2020 (0 Years)

Corporate Address

6368 Coventry Wy., #343
Clinton, MD 20735

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$95,400 - $275,900

Net-worth Requirement

$29,900

Liquid Cash Requirement

$29,900

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$29,900 - $29,900

Ongoing Royalty Fee

4-6%

Financing Options

The Ultimate Barber has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Grand Opening

Site Selection

Marketing Support

Social media

On-The-Job Training:

21.5 hours

Classroom Training:

20.5 hours

Absentee Ownership Allowed
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $95,400 High - $275,900
Units
+100.0%+1 UNITS (1 Year) +100.0%+1 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units worldwide.
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

Related Franchises

Request Free Info

Great Clips

See More

Supercuts

See More

Sport Clips

See More

Sola Salon Studios

See More

Drybar

See More

Cookie Cutters Haircuts for Kids

See More

Cost Cutters Family Hair Care

See More

My Salon Suite/Salon Plaza

Franchise Articles

Buying a Franchise Post-Pandemic

Buying a Franchise Post-Pandemic

At some point we'll be able to return to work, and it's essential that we get businesses reopened when that time comes.
Scott Greenberg | 7 min read
Have You 'Immunized' Your Franchise Portfolio Against the Coronavirus?

Have You 'Immunized' Your Franchise Portfolio Against the Coronavirus?

For franchises, a blend of concepts, geography and margins are key to surviving economic downturns.
Danny Cattan and James Vitrano | 5 min read
The Best Franchise Brands of 2020

The Best Franchise Brands of 2020

Check out the top franchises, in every category.
Tracy Stapp Herold | 9 min read
Meet the Man Behind Burger King's and Popeyes' Viral Marketing Campaigns

Meet the Man Behind Burger King's and Popeyes' Viral Marketing Campaigns

Fernando Machado turned the fast-food giants into buzzy, relevant, always-on-point brands. Here's how.
Liz Brody | 15 min read
Fight for Your Franchise Challenge, Week 2: Getting in the Mindset for Success

Fight for Your Franchise Challenge, Week 2: Getting in the Mindset for Success

Commitment, perspective and balance are among your most crucial tools.
Rick Grossmann | 6 min read

Disclaimer

The Franchise 500 is not intended to endorse, advertise, or recommend any particular franchise. It is solely a research tool you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing money in a franchise.
Updated: April 16th, 2020
Reprints & Licensing Update Your Listing Submit New Listing

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.