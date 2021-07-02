United Slice

Pizza
Initial investment
$200K - $389K
Units as of 2021
1 0.0% over 3 years
Company Overview

About United Slice

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Pizza, Food: Quick Service
Founded
2016
Leadership
Sherpartap Singh, CEO

Franchising Overview

Franchising Since
2021 (0 years)
# of Units
1 (as of 2021)

Franchisor Information

Corporate Address
500 E. Village Blvd.
Toole, UT 84074
Corporate Address: United Slice

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a United Slice franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$19,900
Initial Investment
$199,870 - $388,600
Net Worth Requirement
$19,900
Cash Requirement
$19,900
Royalty Fee
4%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
United Slice has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
57-71 hours
Classroom Training
18-22 hours
Ongoing Support
Grand Opening
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Social Media

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where United Slice landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise by Entrepreneur Media. Our franchise listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise. That should include reviewing the franchisor's legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees.
Updated: February 8th, 2021
