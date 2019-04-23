2004
2005 (15 Years)
234 Seven Farms Dr., #111B
Daniel Island, SC 29492
Michael McAlhany, CEO
Units Franchise Group
$616,700 - $1,154,000
$1,200,000
$300,000
$55,500 - $222,000
8%
2%
Units Moving and Portable Storage has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
40 hours
32 hours
2