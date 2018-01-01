U-Save Car & Truck Rental
Car & truck rentals
Founded
1979
Franchising Since
1979 (39 Years)
Corporate Address
1052 Highland Colony Pkwy., #204
Ridgeland, MS 39157
CEO
Tom McDonnell
Parent Company
U-Save Auto Rental of America, Inc.
Ticker Symbol
Initial Investment ⓘ
$73,250 - $685,800
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$300,000 - $500,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$60,000 - $150,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$10,000 - $250,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
3-6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1-2%
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Field Operations
Marketing Support
National Media
Classroom Training:
5 business days
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
5