About
Founded
2006
Franchising Since
2006 (12 Years)
Corporate Address
One Hines Rd., #101
Ottawa, ON K2K 3C7
CEO
Mark Scott
Financial Requirements
Initial Investment ⓘ
$45,119 - $70,357
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$39,000 - $39,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Support Options
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Online Support
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Number of Employees Required to Run:
1 - 3
Bio
The Utility Company provides virtual IT services and support for small and medium-sized businesses for a monthly fixed fee. Customers receive on-site support and business-technology consulting from local franchisees. The Utility Company offers a conversion opportunity for existing managed service providers.
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $45,119 High - $70,357
Units
Where Seeking Franchisees:Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S.
