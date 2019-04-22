Verve Taco
Mexican food

About
Founded

2019

Franchising Since

2019 (0 Years)

Corporate Address

729 Montana
Santa Monica, CA 90403

CEO

Richard Gottlieb

Parent Company

Demand Brands Group

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$297,450 - $750,200

Net-worth Requirement

$400,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$200,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$40,000 - $40,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

6%

Ad Royalty Fee

2%

Financing Options

Verve Taco has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Veteran Incentives

15% off franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Grand Opening

Online Support

Field Operations

Site Selection

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Ad Templates

Regional Advertising

Social media

Website development

Email marketing

Loyalty program/app

On-The-Job Training:

112 hours

Classroom Training:

36 hours

Number of Employees Required to Run:

14

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $297,450 High - $750,200
Units

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units worldwide.

