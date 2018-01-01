Victory Lane Quick Oil Change
Oil changes, fluid maintenance services, car wash
Founded
1980
Franchising Since
1986 (32 Years)
Corporate Address
405 Little Lake Dr.
Ann Arbor, MI 48103
Parent Company
Victory Lane Quick Oil Change, Inc.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$43,000 - $1,045,750
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$400,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$42,000 - $146,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$15,000 - $30,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Victory Lane Quick Oil Change has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
On-The-Job Training:
1 week
Classroom Training:
2 weeks
Additional Training:
Online support
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
4 - 6