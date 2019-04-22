Village East Gifted
Learning centers for gifted students
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Village East Gifted
Learning centers for gifted students

About
Founded

2007

Franchising Since

2019 (0 Years)

Corporate Address

12 Doti Ct.
Huntington, NY 11743

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$115,438 - $160,436

Net-worth Requirement

$24,900

Liquid Cash Requirement

$24,900

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$24,900 - $24,900

Ongoing Royalty Fee

8.5%

Ad Royalty Fee

1%

Financing Options

Village East Gifted has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Grand Opening

Site Selection

Marketing Support

Social media

On-The-Job Training:

11 hours

Classroom Training:

19 hours

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $115,438 High - $160,436
Units
+50.0%+0 UNITS (1 Year) +50.0%+0 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units worldwide.
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

Related Franchises

Request Free Info

Kumon Math & Reading Centers

Request Free Info

Mathnasium Learning Centers

Request Free Info

Huntington Learning Centers

See More

British Swim School USA

See More

The Little Gym Int'l.

See More

Bach to Rock

See More

College Nannies, Sitters and Tutors

See More

Aqua-Tots Swim Schools

Franchise Articles

7-Eleven Now Delivers to Parks and Beaches

7-Eleven Now Delivers to Parks and Beaches

The 7NOW delivery app allows your order to be delivered to public locations including parks, beaches, sports fields and entertainment venues.
Matthew Humphries | 2 min read
KFC Is Launching a Cheetos Sandwich Across America, and It Represents a Massive Shift in the Chicken Chain's Strategy

KFC Is Launching a Cheetos Sandwich Across America, and It Represents a Massive Shift in the Chicken Chain's Strategy

The sandwich hits menus across the U.S. on July 1.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
Chick-fil-A Is Now the 3rd-Largest Restaurant Chain in America, and McDonald's and Starbucks Should be Terrified

Chick-fil-A Is Now the 3rd-Largest Restaurant Chain in America, and McDonald's and Starbucks Should be Terrified

Chick-fil-A moved up from the No. 7 spot on last year's Top 200 ranking, passing Wendy's, Burger King, Taco Bell and Subway.
Kate Taylor | 3 min read
Giving Your Community the Convenience It Deserves

Giving Your Community the Convenience It Deserves

4 min read
Austin Campbell Breaks Down Why He Owns 13 Sola Franchises

Austin Campbell Breaks Down Why He Owns 13 Sola Franchises

He was one of the first Sola franchisees and has experienced continued success. His number 1 reason: supporting beauty entrepreneurs and celebrating their successes.
2 min read

Disclaimer

The Franchise 500 is not intended to endorse, advertise, or recommend any particular franchise. It is solely a research tool you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing money in a franchise.
Updated: June 26th, 2019
Reprints & Licensing Update Your Listing Submit New Listing