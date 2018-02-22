Founded
2016
Franchising Since
2017 (1 Years)
Corporate Address
2500 S.W. 107th Ave., #32
Miami, FL 33165
Initial Investment ⓘ
$151,100 - $362,100
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$29,900
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$29,900
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$29,900 - $29,900
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
VIP Laser has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Grand Opening
On-The-Job Training:
11 hours
Classroom Training:
11 hours
Number of Employees Required to Run:
10