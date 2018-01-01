Virginia Barbeque
Barbecue
Founded
2000
Franchising Since
2004 (14 Years)
Corporate Address
1814 Country Rd.
Beaverdam, VA 23015-9567
CEO
Richard Ivey
Initial Investment ⓘ
$81,500 - $221,500
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$30,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$25,000 - $25,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Virginia Barbeque has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: equipment
Veteran Incentives
$5,000 off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
National Media
Regional Advertising
On-The-Job Training:
1 week
Classroom Training:
2 weeks
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
6