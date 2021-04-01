The Vitamin Shoppe
A franchise opportunity to make healthy gains
The Vitamin Shoppe Story
Since 1977, The Vitamin Shoppe has been dedicated to helping our more than 5 million active customers become their best selves, however they define it. We’ve got vitamins, naturally—but we’re so much more! At VitaminShoppe.com, our VShoppe app, and in more than 680 stores across the country, we’ve got a huge assortment of high-quality, cutting-edge vitamins, minerals, supplements, proteins, healthy weight support, aromatherapy, herbs, superfoods, natural beauty products, and more. Our omnichannel strategy is designed to serve customers holistically.
Our commitment to good health for all is reflected in our dedicated teams that serve communities across the globe. Each Health Enthusiast® at The Vitamin Shoppe has a unique story and life experience. We draw pride and strength from a deep appreciation of our differences and collective passion for helping our customers thrive. This bonds us and drives us to deliver premium nutritional and self-care solutions from the most innovative brands, as well as expert guidance to support any health goal.
Why franchise with The Vitamin Shoppe?
The Vitamin Shoppe is a proven leader in the $50+ billion vitamins, minerals, and supplements industry–one that has experienced steady growth for decades, including this past year with global health concerns driving increased commitment to wellness. With more than 40 years of experience this franchise opportunity is backed by a proven operating model. On average, our top 25% of stores generate $1,710,624 in annual revenue and $300,717 net income per store.*
*This information reflects the Average Revenue and Average Contribution for the Top 25% of the Vitamin Shoppe company-owned stores which were open for at least one full year as of fiscal year end 2020. Of these 171 stores, 65 attained or surpassed the Average Revenue and 82 attained or surpassed the Average Contribution described above. We refer you to Item 19 of our 2021 Franchise Disclosure Document for additional information. A NEW FRANCHISEE’S RESULTS MAY DIFFER FROM THE REPRESENTED PERFORMANCE. This is not intended as an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, a franchise. Offerings made by prospectus only and in compliance with the applicable pre-sale registration and disclosure requirements in your state. ©2021 The Vitamin Shoppe®. All rights reserved.
- Franchising Since
- 2021 (0 years)
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a The Vitamin Shoppe franchise.
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- No
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- Are exclusive territories available?
- No
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
