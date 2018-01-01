Founded
2010
Franchising Since
2011 (7 Years)
Corporate Address
825 S. Primrose Ave.
Monrovia, CA 91016
CEO
Willan Johnson
Initial Investment ⓘ
$13,800 - $63,900
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$25,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$7,200 - $24,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
VivoPools offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Veteran Incentives
30% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Online Support
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
On-The-Job Training:
1 week
Classroom Training:
1 week
Number of Employees Required to Run:
2