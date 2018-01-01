Waffle Brothers
Waffles, chicken
Founded
2006
Franchising Since
2013 (5 Years)
Corporate Address
1707 Lafayette St.
Denver, CO 80218
CEO
John Power
Initial Investment ⓘ
$236,600 - $315,500
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$250,000 - $300,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$50,000 - $70,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$32,500 - $32,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Waffle Brothers has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
$5,000 off franchise fee