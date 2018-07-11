Wag N' Wash Natural Food & Bakery
Pet food and supplies, grooming
Founded
1999
Franchising Since
2006 (12 Years)
Corporate Address
6834 S. University Blvd., #503
Centennial, CO 80122
CEO
Dan Remus
Initial Investment ⓘ
$510,910 - $843,410
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$500,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$200,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$45,000 - $45,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1.5%
Wag N' Wash Natural Food & Bakery has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
160 hours
Classroom Training:
64 hours