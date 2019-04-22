Waikomo Shave Ice
Waikomo Shave Ice
Shaved ice

About
Founded

2013

Franchising Since

2018 (1 Years)

Corporate Address

5174 Hoona Rd.
Koloa, HI 96756

CEO

Thomas Oliver

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$37,970 - $123,150

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$19,900 - $19,900

Ongoing Royalty Fee

6%

Financing Options

Waikomo Shave Ice has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Meetings/Conventions

Grand Opening

Security/Safety Procedures

Marketing Support

Ad Templates

National Media

Regional Advertising

Social media

On-The-Job Training:

15-21 hours

Number of Employees Required to Run:

1 - 2

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $37,970 High - $123,150
Units
+100.0%+0 UNITS (1 Year) +100.0%+0 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units worldwide.
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

Disclaimer

The Franchise 500 is not intended to endorse, advertise, or recommend any particular franchise. It is solely a research tool you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing money in a franchise.
Updated: May 20th, 2019
Reprints & Licensing Update Your Listing Submit New Listing