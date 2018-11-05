The Warrior Factory
Obstacle course training programs for children and adults
Founded
2016
Franchising Since
2018 (0 Years)
Corporate Address
2850 Clover St.
Pittsford, NY 14534
CEO
Carl Fantauzzo
Initial Investment ⓘ
$685,500 - $1,058,700
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$500,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$20,000 - $200,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$50,000 - $50,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6.5-5.5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
The Warrior Factory has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
64 hours
Classroom Training:
16 hours