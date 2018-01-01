Westside Pizza
Pizza, pasta, wings, salads
Founded
1996
Franchising Since
2006 (12 Years)
Corporate Address
8515 W. Overland Rd.
Boise, ID 83709
CEO
Jason West
Parent Company
Westside Pizza Int'l. Inc.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$121,400 - $317,400
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$60,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$14,000 - $14,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
4%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Veteran Incentives
25% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
On-The-Job Training:
7-10 days
Classroom Training:
7-10 days
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
15
Where Seeking Franchisees:Franchisor is seeking new franchise units in the following regions/states:
Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico, Nevada, Oregon, Washington, Wyoming