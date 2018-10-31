Whizzy Ride
Electric scooters and accessories
Founded
2016
Franchising Since
2017 (1 Years)
Corporate Address
808 Collins Ave.
Miami Beach, FL 33139
CEO
Jaroslaw Szylwanski
Initial Investment ⓘ
$32,500 - $145,700
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$14,900 - $45,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
4-8%
Ad Royalty Fee
to 1%
Whizzy Ride has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Security/Safety Procedures
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
On-The-Job Training:
10 hours
Classroom Training:
7 hours
Number of Employees Required to Run:
10