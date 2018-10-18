Window World Inc.
Replacement windows, doors, siding
Founded
1995
Franchising Since
2011 (7 Years)
Corporate Address
118 Shaver St.
North Wilkesboro, NC 28659
CEO
Tammy Whitworth
Initial Investment ⓘ
$176,900 - $456,250
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$90,000 - $150,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$45,000 - $45,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
Varies
Window World Inc. has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Veteran Incentives
$15,000 off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
On-The-Job Training:
51 hours
Classroom Training:
21 hours