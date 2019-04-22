2007
2018 (1 Years)
9437 S. Santa Monica Blvd.
Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Chris Lee
$222,800 - $377,500
$150,000
$45,000 - $45,000
6%
2%
Winnie Couture has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable
10% off franchise fee
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
10 hours
54.5 hours