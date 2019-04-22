Winnie Couture
Bridal gowns

About
Founded

2007

Franchising Since

2018 (1 Years)

Corporate Address

9437 S. Santa Monica Blvd.
Beverly Hills, CA 90210

CEO

Chris Lee

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$222,800 - $377,500

Liquid Cash Requirement

$150,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$45,000 - $45,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

6%

Ad Royalty Fee

2%

Financing Options

Winnie Couture has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable

Veteran Incentives

10% off franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Purchasing Co-ops

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

National Media

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

Loyalty program/app

On-The-Job Training:

10 hours

Classroom Training:

54.5 hours

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $222,800 High - $377,500
Units

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units worldwide.
