WorkLodge
Coworking and private office spaces
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

WorkLodge
Coworking and private office spaces

About
Founded

2015

Franchising Since

2018 (1 Years)

Corporate Address

118 Vintage Park Blvd., #W
Houston, TX 77070

CEO

Mike Thakur

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$315,850 - $1,434,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$350,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$55,000 - $75,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

7.5-7%

Ad Royalty Fee

3%

Financing Options

WorkLodge offers in-house financing to cover the following: equipment

Veteran Incentives

10% off franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Field Operations

Site Selection

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

National Media

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

On-The-Job Training:

61 hours

Classroom Training:

51 hours

Absentee Ownership Allowed
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $315,850 High - $1,434,000
Units
+50.0%+0 UNITS (1 Year) +100.0%+1 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S. and in the following regions/states: Australia/New Zealand, Western Europe
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

Related Franchises

See More

CPR-Cell Phone Repair

Request Free Info

uBreakiFix

Request Free Info

Mosquito Joe

See More

CMIT Solutions Inc.

Request Free Info

Pirtek

See More

Brightway Insurance

Request Free Info

College Hunks Hauling Junk & Moving

See More

Office Evolution

Franchise Articles

5 of the Best Fitness Franchises You Can Buy in 2019

5 of the Best Fitness Franchises You Can Buy in 2019

Here are five gym and workout businesses that you can invest in.
Matthew McCreary | 4 min read
How to Buy an Existing Franchise (60-Second Video)

How to Buy an Existing Franchise (60-Second Video)

Here are three strategies for buying an existing franchise rather than starting from scratch.
Diana Falzone | 1 min read
This Franchise's Publicist Loved the Company So Much, She Became a Franchisee

This Franchise's Publicist Loved the Company So Much, She Became a Franchisee

After years representing franchises, Ellie Lamonaca fell hard and fast for Conserva Irrigation.
Stephanie Schomer | 4 min read
Some Do's and Don'ts for a Franchise to Become Successful

Some Do's and Don'ts for a Franchise to Become Successful

While the model and market are rapidly evolving with time, there are certain do's and don'ts that still remains and means the same for business investors
Franchise India Staff | 3 min read
After Fleeing Vietnam at 20, This Entrepreneur Built A Thriving Education Franchise

After Fleeing Vietnam at 20, This Entrepreneur Built A Thriving Education Franchise

Hao Lam learned the power of persistence at a young age, and used it to create Best In Class Education, a franchise with 59 locations across the country.
Tracy Stapp Herold | 4 min read

Disclaimer

The Franchise 500 is not intended to endorse, advertise, or recommend any particular franchise. It is solely a research tool you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing money in a franchise.
Updated: March 18th, 2019
Reprints & Licensing Update Your Listing Submit New Listing