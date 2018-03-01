Founded
2007
Franchising Since
2017 (1 Years)
Corporate Address
5 E. 57th St., 12th Fl.
New York, NY 10022
CEO
Nicolas Ronco
Parent Company
Yelo Holdings LLC
Initial Investment ⓘ
$438,295 - $1,177,505
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$1,680,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$672,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$45,000 - $45,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
8-5%
Veteran Incentives
20% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Meetings/Conventions
Online Support
Field Operations
Site Selection
Marketing Support
National Media
Regional Advertising
On-The-Job Training:
19 hours
Classroom Training:
21 hours
Number of Employees Required to Run:
6 - 10