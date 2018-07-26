YESCO Sign & Lighting Service
Sign and lighting service and maintenance
Founded
1920
Franchising Since
2011 (7 Years)
Corporate Address
2401 Foothill Dr.
Salt Lake City, UT 84109
CEO
Joshua Young
Parent Company
YESCO
Initial Investment ⓘ
$65,000 - $352,200
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$250,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$50,000 - $50,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
to 3%
YESCO Sign & Lighting Service offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, equipment
YESCO Sign & Lighting Service has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
16-44 hours
Classroom Training:
72-134 hours
Additional Training:
Ongoing coaching by phone
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
3
YESCO Sign & Lighting Service is ranked #143 in the Franchise 500!
Where Seeking Franchisees:Franchisor is seeking new franchise units in the following regions/states:
Midwest, Northeast, South, Southeast, Canada