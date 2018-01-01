You Say When Yogurt
Self-serve frozen yogurt
Founded
2008
Franchising Since
2009 (9 Years)
Corporate Address
9331 Adamo Dr.
Tampa, FL 33619
CEO
Brad Bridges
Initial Investment ⓘ
$68,000 - $168,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$75,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$25,000 - $25,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
You Say When Yogurt has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
On-The-Job Training:
At opening
Classroom Training:
1 week
Number of Employees Required to Run:
5