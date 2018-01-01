Founded
2004
Franchising Since
2012 (6 Years)
Corporate Address
3855 S. 500 W.
Salt Lake City, UT 85114
CEO
Randy Hales
Ticker Symbol
Initial Investment ⓘ
$26,000 - $60,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$10,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$15,000 - $40,000
Zagg offers in-house financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment
Ongoing Support
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
On-The-Job Training:
1 week
Classroom Training:
1 week
Number of Employees Required to Run:
4