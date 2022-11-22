Zion Healing Centers
2022 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$320K - $508K
Units as of 2022
8 700.0% over 3 years
Company Overview

About Zion Healing Centers

Industry
Health & Wellness
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Health Services, Personal-Care Businesses, Miscellaneous Personal-Care Businesses
Founded
2013
Parent Company
Zion Healing Inc.
Leadership
Robert Beatty, CEO

Franchising Overview

Franchising Since
2021 (1 years)
# of employees at HQ
8
Where seeking

This company is seeking new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
8 (as of 2022)

Franchisor Information

Social
Facebook, Instagram
Corporate Address
368 E. Riverside Dr., #8
St. George, UT 84790

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Zion Healing Centers franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$50,000
Initial Investment
$320,230 - $508,324
Net Worth Requirement
$500,000
Cash Requirement
$200,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Zion Healing Centers has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
24 hours
Classroom Training
31 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
2
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
