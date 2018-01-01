Zoomin Groomin
Mobile pet grooming, dog walking, pet sitting
Founded
2003
Franchising Since
2006 (12 Years)
Corporate Address
99 Derby St., #200
Hingham, MA 02043
CEO
Donna Sheehey
Initial Investment ⓘ
$46,100 - $138,250
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$50,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$15,000 - $15,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
$125/wk.
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Zoomin Groomin offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Zoomin Groomin has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: equipment
Veteran Incentives
20% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
On-The-Job Training:
4 days
Classroom Training:
4 days
Additional Training:
Remote training
Number of Employees Required to Run:
2 - 2