Founded
1986
Franchising Since
1999 (19 Years)
Corporate Address
3300 Irvine Ave., #255
Newport Beach, CA 92660
CEO
Chris Bright
Initial Investment ⓘ
$249,000 - $359,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$500,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$75,000 - $100,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$30,000 - $30,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
3%
zpizza has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
On-The-Job Training:
2 weeks
Classroom Training:
4 weeks
Additional Training:
Additional training available
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
15