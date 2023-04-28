For Subscribers

6 Business Leaders Reveal the Worst Entrepreneurial Advice They Hear All the Time

We asked six CEO and founders to tell us the "conventional wisdom" they most disagree with. Here is a collection of what we've heard.

learn more about Entrepreneur Staff

By Entrepreneur Staff

This story appears in the May 2023 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Image Credit: Pete Ryan

WRONG: "Do what you love and you'll never work a day in your life."

Continue reading this article — and all of our other premium content with Entrepreneur+

For just $5 a month, you get unlimited access to all of Entrepreneur.com, including our premium content. You’ll find:

  • Digestible insight on how to be a better entrepreneur and leader
  • Lessons for starting and growing a business from our expert network of CEOs and founders
  • Meaningful content to help you make sharper decisions
  • Business and life hacks to help you stay ahead of the curve
Subscribe now Log In

Related Topics

Growth Strategies Success Strategies Myths Business Lessons Premium

Editor's Pick

Bad Weather Won't Ruin Your Vacation Anymore — One Company Will Pay You to Enjoy It Rain or Shine
Retirees Are Earning Up to $20,000 Per Month With One Fully Remote Side Hustle
An 81-Year-Old Is Suing Over an Alleged Scheme That Caused Her to Lose Her Home of 3 Decades
Top Financing Tips All Aspiring Franchisees Should Know
15 Best Entrepreneurial Conferences You Need to Attend in 2023
Is Your Leadership Style More Steve Jobs or Elon Musk? Here's How to Tell — And Why It Matters.

Most Popular

See all
Business News

SpaceX Said It Destroyed Its Own Rocket Mid-Flight, But It Ended Up Torching a State Park — Here's What It Means for Elon Musk

The billionaire founder and CEO wants to launch again within a few months — but it's unclear if that will happen.

By Amanda Breen

Side Hustle

Retirees Are Earning Up to $20,000 Per Month With One Fully Remote Side Hustle

Quitting your day job doesn't mean you can't have an additional — and extremely lucrative — income stream.

By Amanda Breen

Business News

A New Weight-Loss Drug Could Be a Complete Game Changer. 'Psychologically, You Don't Want to Eat.'

Mounjaro, a diabetes drug used to treat obesity, is forecast to make $50 billion in sales annually.

By Jonathan Small

Culture

50 of the Best Work from Home Jobs That Pay Well in 2023

If you're tired of driving to an office and would love to work at home, there are plenty of high-quality full-time work-from-home jobs for you.

By John Rampton

Business News

These Are the Best and Worst Airlines of 2023 So Far, According to a New Report

A new study by WalletHub ranked 11 U.S. airlines across a slew of categories.

By Emily Rella

Fundraising

How to Raise Funds as a Startup in a High Interest Rate Market

Traditional bank loans may not be the best option for startups. Entrepreneurs need to consider these alternatives to secure the funding they need to launch their business.

By Shannon Scott