Introduction

Studies have long indicated that the cost of acquiring newcustomers is far more than the cost of retaining existing ones. Thesame goes for your hardworking employees--naturally you want tohold on to your shining stars. You can do so with corporate giftsand incentives.

In today's job market, keeping your employees happy iscritical. Offering a beefy benefits package isn't your onlyoption. Gifts and incentives will keep employees smiling. Same goesfor your clients-your thoughtfulness could keep them from takingtheir business elsewhere.

Even small businesses can find ways to work gifts and incentivesinto their tight budgets. Investing in a gift will cost you, butit's a long-term investment in the relationships you have withyour employees and clients. That easily outweighs any pricetag.

You appreciate your clients and your employees; it's wellworth it to take the effort to show them.

What are gifts andincentives?

It's important to realize that corporate gifts are notpromotional items. Giving a gift or incentive is completelydifferent from giving a promotional item-save your logo-ladentchochkes ("CHOCH-kees") for trade shows.

Corporate gifts are given to clients with whom you have anongoing working relationship. They can also be given to your veryown employees to recognize outstanding performance or for apersonal achievement like a promotion or birthday.

Take note that sales incentives differ from gifts. Theyrecognize employees who reach a certain goal-and employees work toachieve these goals in order to get the incentive. Incentives canrange in value and type but are usually more extravagant thancorporate gifts.

When to buy forclients

You may immediately think of the holiday season as the time whenbusinesses give corporate gifts to their clients. But there'sno gift giving protocol that requires you to stick to the holidayseason. In fact, you can separate yourself from the pack by givingin the off-season.

For example, think about giving a gift after the completion of abig project you've worked on with your client. Or how aboutrecognizing a special event? Did your client just open a newoffice? Gifts are a thoughtful way to say"congratulations."

There are definitely many appropriate times to give gifts-thereare also times when you absolutely should NOT give gifts. Forinstance, don't give a gift during a bidding process. It couldeasily be taken as bribery. And if you don't have a friendly orclose relationship with a client, it's best to not to givegifts of any real significant monetary value.

When to buy foremployees

Like clients, holidays are a popular time to buy for employees.It's a good way to say "thanks for a great year" andthe best time to give an annual bonus.

Recognize personal achievements, like birthdays, promotions, andthe birth of a child with gifts-even something small is thoughtfuland chances are it will be much appreciated.

As far as incentives go, the choices are all over the map.Although you may be most familiar with sales incentives, theyaren't just for sales employees. A marketing team thatgenerates a killer campaign by deadline, or an engineering teamthat gets a great Web site up and running ahead of schedule, aretargets for incentives. Consider gifts like cell phones.

Gifts forclients

Now that you've decided when to give, the question is what togive. And it isn't that easy--you have lots of options.

Food is a very popular and cost-effective choice. Chocolate,wine or other liquor, fruits, cheeses-the options are endless.Popular non-food gifts that are also fairly inexpensive includeflowers, tickets to events, and items for the office.

Whatever you give, personalizing it can score you big browniepoints. Think back to your conversations with your client. Did heor she mention a special hobby? If the gift coincides with thehobby, you can count on your attentiveness being appreciated.

For example, if your client mentioned a love of fishing, asimple book on fishing will do the trick. Even just personalizingan item with their name will be seen as thoughtful.

Stay away from charitable donations-- although giving to aworthy cause can seem like a fail-safe, it isn't very personal.Clients who don't believe in the cause of a particular charitymay find the gift offensive.

Gifts foremployees

Plaques and trophies are a great way to recognize a specialachievement your employee makes. They're personal and can bedisplayed wherever the employee chooses.

Bonuses are a good idea for employees. The idea may seemimpersonal, but you can be sure money will be well received. It canbe given as a year-end gift, or as an incentive.

Of course, an incentive doesn't have to be money; it can bea trip, or even a car. Keep in mind that the bigger the incentive,the harder your employees will work for it.

GiftEtiquette

The number-one rule, with both employees and clients, is to notoffend! And that doesn't just mean not giving Santa andreindeer-shaped cookies to your Jewish client. There are many otherways to offend that you need to make sure to avoid.

Find out any gift-giving policies-especially with clients. Givea call to the business and ask the receptionist or the personneldepartment. You may not even realize that your own company has apolicy, so check it out before choosing a gift for youremployees.

Extravagant corporate gifts (not incentives) are inappropriate.Not only do they come across as bribery with clients, they can makethe recipient feel uncomfortable (especially if they want to returna gift).

You may feel like delivering the gift in person, which is fine.Just don't wait around while they open it. On the other hand,if you've sent the gift through the mail, don't confirmarrival by asking the recipient if they've received it. Callthe vendor instead.

Where can you getthem?

If you don't have time to run to a store and the post office,try buying online. There are plenty of places to buy gifts wherethey'll take care of the shipping as well.

Better yet, there are sites aimed just at corporate gifts andsales incentives. Check them out for gifts, as well as ideas forgifts.

How much should youpay?

You don't have to spend a lot to make a good impression withyour clients or employees.

It's common for businesses to spend less than $50 total foreach client gift. It's also common to tailor each gift tospecific clients-if they do more business with you, you may want tospend more on them.

Monetary gifts for employees are up to you-they can be a setamount, a percentage of certain earnings, or a percentage of theemployee's salary.

If you're a small business and considering an incentiveprogram, a big trip or car is probably out of the question.Instead, consider awarding a day trip to somewhere close by like anamusement park for the family, or leisure-oriented items like showtickets, mountain bikes, a trip to a day spa, or a night at a swankhotel.

Even if you are on a tight budget, you can still give gifts andincentives. Just be creative. Put the word out that you'relooking for help. There could be some creative and crafty peopleright within your organization who are willing to help you out withideas or the actual gifts.

With all of the options out there, gifts and incentives areaffordable. And just think--gift-giving and incentive programs arenot just a sign of generosity; they are an important part ofmaintaining positive and healthy relationships with both yourclients and employees.