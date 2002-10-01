Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Business advocates hope the U.S. Senate follows the lead of theHouse and passes a bill restricting class-action litigation. Thatwould be good news for small businesses, which can get sucked intolawsuits just because they're located where lawyers expect tofind a sympathetic court.

For some lawyers, filing and trying class-action lawsuits hasbecome a lucrative business. After identifying some consumerproblem, typically in an industry that does business nationwide,they shop for a sympathetic venue before sending out notices topeople who might have been affected. A class-action lawsuit iseasier to win in some states than others, and some counties areknown for judges and juries with a penchant for multimillion-dollarjudgments. The Manhattan Institute, a conservative think tank basedin New York City, recently reported that the Madison Countycourthouse in Edwardsville, Illinois, sees more class-actionlawsuits than any other jurisdiction except Los Angeles andChicago. The county had two filed in 1998, 43 last year, and, ifthe trend continues, will have 78 this year.