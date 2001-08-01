Choosing the color scheme on the postcards for your direct-mailcampaign. Chatting with customers after you've answeredtheir questions. Updating your Web site copy. While it's oftensaid that the devil is in the details, paying attention to thelittle things can also be the saving grace for your business."Businesses are successful because of details," saysLarry Kesslin, president of New York City-based business consultingfirm Let's Talk Business NetworkInc.. "You have to execute on the little things to beeffective."

Of course, "the little things" differ for everybusiness. For casting companies like Portland, Oregon-based ExtrasOnly and its sister company, Danny Stoltz Casting, attention todetail means making sure all the extras come dressed appropriately,which is challenging when you're dealing with 2,000 people."If my client wants them to wear all white, I make sure theywear all white," says founder Danny Stoltz(casting247@aol.com), 23. "I'll go buy them a white shirtif I need to because I won't let the little things slip throughthe cracks."