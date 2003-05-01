Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Do insurance companies routinely deny valid claims just to avoidpaying for them? Such a scenario might make good dramatic fiction,but it's not the case in the real world, says David W. Henry,an attorney with Allen, Dyer, Doppelt, Milbrath & Gilchrist PA inOrlando, Florida. "Carriers look to get the rightanswer," Henry says. Even so, claims adjusters are human, someclaims and insurance policies are complex, and mistakes happen.

So what should you do when you think you have coverage and yourclaim is denied? Henry, whose practice focuses on insurancelitigation, says to start with a written explanation from theinsurer. "Insurance companies normally provide thisautomatically," he says, "but if they don't, insiston it." You can also ask that a supervisor review the claimdecision.